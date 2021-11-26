Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI)

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) went up by 6.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.70. The company’s stock price has collected -5.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/21 that Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. Announces Cooperation Agreement for the Development and Manufacturing of High-Pressure Hydrogen Storage Tank Stainless Steel Pipe

Is It Worth Investing in Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :HUDI) Right Now?

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 73.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

HUDI currently public float of 3.12M and currently shorts hold a 21.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUDI was 704.55K shares.

HUDI’s Market Performance

HUDI stocks went down by -5.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.65% and a quarterly performance of 445.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.74% for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.28% for HUDI stocks with a simple moving average of 176.33% for the last 200 days.

HUDI Trading at 48.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.90%, as shares sank -20.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +335.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUDI fell by -5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +211.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.66. In addition, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. saw 166.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HUDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.54 for the present operating margin

+18.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. stands at +5.62. The total capital return value is set at 7.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.26.

Based on Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI), the company’s capital structure generated 128.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.15.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.