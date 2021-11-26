Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) went up by 35.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.50. The company’s stock price has collected -8.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/21 that Sesen Bio Director Jane Pritchett Henderson Transitions to CEO Advisor Role

Is It Worth Investing in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ADGI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.75, which is $19.42 above the current price. ADGI currently public float of 51.73M and currently shorts hold a 6.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADGI was 552.30K shares.

ADGI’s Market Performance

ADGI stocks went down by -8.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.83% and a quarterly performance of -31.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.77% for Adagio Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.49% for ADGI stocks with a simple moving average of -21.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADGI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ADGI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADGI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $57 based on the research report published on August 31st of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADGI reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for ADGI stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 31st, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ADGI, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on August 31st of the current year.

ADGI Trading at -19.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.68%, as shares sank -21.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADGI rose by +31.16%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.58. In addition, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. saw -10.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADGI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.98.