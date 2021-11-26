Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $198.59. The company’s stock price has collected 2.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/21 that Keysight Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE :KEYS) Right Now?

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KEYS is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Keysight Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $205.83, which is -$14.58 below the current price. KEYS currently public float of 183.33M and currently shorts hold a 2.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KEYS was 838.87K shares.

KEYS’s Market Performance

KEYS stocks went up by 2.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.31% and a quarterly performance of 13.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 69.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.06% for Keysight Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.92% for KEYS stocks with a simple moving average of 26.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEYS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for KEYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KEYS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $220 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KEYS reach a price target of $210, previously predicting the price at $175. The rating they have provided for KEYS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to KEYS, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on November 23rd of the current year.

KEYS Trading at 12.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.54% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +12.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEYS rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $187.88. In addition, Keysight Technologies Inc. saw 51.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEYS starting from Ee Huei Sin, who sale 8,256 shares at the price of $180.79 back on Sep 07. After this action, Ee Huei Sin now owns 29,136 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc., valued at $1,492,623 using the latest closing price.

Estrada Ingrid A, the SVP of Keysight Technologies Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $169.49 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Estrada Ingrid A is holding 86,626 shares at $338,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.53 for the present operating margin

+60.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keysight Technologies Inc. stands at +14.85. The total capital return value is set at 14.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.50. Equity return is now at value 23.50, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Based on Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS), the company’s capital structure generated 60.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.53. Total debt to assets is 27.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.