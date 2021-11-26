Is Ventas Inc. (VTR) a Keeper?

Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) went up by 0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.09. The company’s stock price has collected -4.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/19/21 that Ventas Continues Its Industry ESG Leadership In 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Ventas Inc. (NYSE :VTR) Right Now?

Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 97.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VTR is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Ventas Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.68, which is $10.82 above the current price. VTR currently public float of 378.86M and currently shorts hold a 2.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VTR was 2.20M shares.

VTR’s Market Performance

VTR stocks went down by -4.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.70% and a quarterly performance of -5.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.92% for Ventas Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.31% for VTR stocks with a simple moving average of -7.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTR stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for VTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VTR in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $55 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTR reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for VTR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 04th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to VTR, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on September 23rd of the current year.

VTR Trading at -6.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -6.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTR fell by -4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.46. In addition, Ventas Inc. saw 4.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTR starting from Reed Robert D., who sale 5,940 shares at the price of $55.05 back on Nov 12. After this action, Reed Robert D. now owns 55,607 shares of Ventas Inc., valued at $326,998 using the latest closing price.

SHELTON JAMES D, the Director of Ventas Inc., sale 5,940 shares at $54.20 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that SHELTON JAMES D is holding 59,080 shares at $321,945 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.25 for the present operating margin

+11.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ventas Inc. stands at +11.57. The total capital return value is set at 1.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.01. Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ventas Inc. (VTR), the company’s capital structure generated 118.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.32. Total debt to assets is 50.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.