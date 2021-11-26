Is TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) a Keeper?

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) went up by 4.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.50. The company’s stock price has collected -10.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/12/21 that TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :TOMZ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TOMZ is at -5.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TOMZ currently public float of 13.29M and currently shorts hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOMZ was 185.31K shares.

TOMZ’s Market Performance

TOMZ stocks went down by -10.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.45% and a quarterly performance of -30.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.86% for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.85% for TOMZ stocks with a simple moving average of -55.24% for the last 200 days.

TOMZ Trading at -11.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOMZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.02%, as shares sank -11.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOMZ fell by -1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2898. In addition, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. saw -74.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOMZ starting from Shane Dr. Halden Stuart, who purchase 21,200 shares at the price of $2.02 back on Sep 03. After this action, Shane Dr. Halden Stuart now owns 3,942,663 shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc., valued at $42,824 using the latest closing price.

Shane Dr. Halden Stuart, the Chief Executive Officer of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc., purchase 22,082 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Shane Dr. Halden Stuart is holding 3,921,463 shares at $44,164 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOMZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.02 for the present operating margin

+57.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. stands at +17.55. The total capital return value is set at 41.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 53.26. Equity return is now at value -33.70, with -25.80 for asset returns.

Based on TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ), the company’s capital structure generated 10.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.87. Total debt to assets is 8.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.25 and the total asset turnover is 2.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.22.