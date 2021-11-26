Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)?

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.10. The company’s stock price has collected 2.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/21 that NRG Energy Recognizes Business Customers During Annual Excellence in Energy Awards

Is It Worth Investing in NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE :NRG) Right Now?

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NRG is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for NRG Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $44.50, which is $7.84 above the current price. NRG currently public float of 242.54M and currently shorts hold a 4.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NRG was 2.12M shares.

NRG’s Market Performance

NRG stocks went up by 2.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.10% and a quarterly performance of -17.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.83% for NRG Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.03% for NRG stocks with a simple moving average of -5.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRG stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for NRG by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for NRG in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $42 based on the research report published on March 18th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to NRG, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on February 04th of the current year.

NRG Trading at -6.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -8.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRG rose by +2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.08. In addition, NRG Energy Inc. saw -0.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRG starting from Moser Christopher, who purchase 1,911 shares at the price of $36.63 back on Nov 22. After this action, Moser Christopher now owns 144,582 shares of NRG Energy Inc., valued at $70,000 using the latest closing price.

Callen David, the Sr VP & Chief Accounting Offic of NRG Energy Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $43.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Callen David is holding 20,424 shares at $302,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.93 for the present operating margin

+24.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for NRG Energy Inc. stands at +5.69. The total capital return value is set at 13.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.49. Equity return is now at value 99.40, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Based on NRG Energy Inc. (NRG), the company’s capital structure generated 538.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.33. Total debt to assets is 60.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 533.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.