Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) went up by 20.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.50. The company’s stock price has collected -22.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/21 that Holiday Season Officially Underway as Grom Social Enterprises’ Newest Division – Curiosity Ink Media – Unwraps Santa.com Today

Is It Worth Investing in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ :GROM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GROM is at 0.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.10. GROM currently public float of 4.26M and currently shorts hold a 10.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GROM was 6.82M shares.

GROM’s Market Performance

GROM stocks went down by -22.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.09% and a quarterly performance of -0.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.49% for Grom Social Enterprises Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.21% for GROM stocks with a simple moving average of -36.65% for the last 200 days.

GROM Trading at -19.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.70%, as shares sank -25.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROM fell by -22.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.40. In addition, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. saw 54.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GROM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.23 for the present operating margin

+38.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stands at -93.24. The total capital return value is set at -20.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.72. Equity return is now at value -71.90, with -44.20 for asset returns.

Based on Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM), the company’s capital structure generated 50.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.39. Total debt to assets is 24.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.