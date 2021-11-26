Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Adobe Inc. (ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) went up by 0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $699.54. The company’s stock price has collected -0.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/24/21 that These stores will stay open on Thanksgiving — but many others are closed. Here’s a handy list.

Is It Worth Investing in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ :ADBE) Right Now?

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 55.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADBE is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 22 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Adobe Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $720.69, which is $37.82 above the current price. ADBE currently public float of 474.31M and currently shorts hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADBE was 2.10M shares.

ADBE’s Market Performance

ADBE stocks went down by -0.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.02% and a quarterly performance of 2.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.19% for Adobe Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.38% for ADBE stocks with a simple moving average of 18.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADBE stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for ADBE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ADBE in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $820 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADBE reach a price target of $700. The rating they have provided for ADBE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 16th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ADBE, setting the target price at $770 in the report published on November 02nd of the current year.

ADBE Trading at 6.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +4.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADBE fell by -0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $660.61. In addition, Adobe Inc. saw 33.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADBE starting from Chen Gloria, who sale 42 shares at the price of $654.73 back on Nov 24. After this action, Chen Gloria now owns 12,108 shares of Adobe Inc., valued at $27,499 using the latest closing price.

Rao Dana, the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Adobe Inc., sale 489 shares at $650.91 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Rao Dana is holding 14,579 shares at $318,295 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.91 for the present operating margin

+85.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adobe Inc. stands at +40.89. The total capital return value is set at 25.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.78. Equity return is now at value 42.40, with 23.10 for asset returns.

Based on Adobe Inc. (ADBE), the company’s capital structure generated 35.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.20. Total debt to assets is 19.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.