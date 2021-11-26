Here’s How Your Trade Drive Shack Inc. (DS) Aggressively Right Now

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) went up by 1.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.02. The company’s stock price has collected -8.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/08/21 that Drive Shack Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Preferred Stock Dividends for Fourth Quarter 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE :DS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DS is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Drive Shack Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $2.93 above the current price. DS currently public float of 82.50M and currently shorts hold a 4.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DS was 1.05M shares.

DS’s Market Performance

DS stocks went down by -8.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.50% and a quarterly performance of -20.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.90% for Drive Shack Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.72% for DS stocks with a simple moving average of -27.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for DS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $5 based on the research report published on March 26th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DS reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for DS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 01st, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to DS, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on April 21st of the previous year.

DS Trading at -21.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares sank -17.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DS fell by -8.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.46. In addition, Drive Shack Inc. saw -13.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DS starting from MCFARLAND STUART A, who purchase 1,525 shares at the price of $3.23 back on Mar 15. After this action, MCFARLAND STUART A now owns 96,949 shares of Drive Shack Inc., valued at $4,918 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.89 for the present operating margin

-2.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Drive Shack Inc. stands at -25.62. The total capital return value is set at -10.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.15. Equity return is now at value 73.40, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Drive Shack Inc. (DS), the company’s capital structure generated 2,571.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.