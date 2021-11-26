Buy or Sell Ternium S.A. (TX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) went down by -2.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.86. The company’s stock price has collected -2.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/21 that Tenaris Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Ternium S.A. (NYSE :TX) Right Now?

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TX is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Ternium S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.18, which is $19.21 above the current price. TX currently public float of 194.34M and currently shorts hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TX was 771.27K shares.

TX’s Market Performance

TX stocks went down by -2.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.45% and a quarterly performance of -29.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.84% for Ternium S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.99% for TX stocks with a simple moving average of -7.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TX stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TX by listing it as a “Peer Perform.” The predicted price for TX in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $46 based on the research report published on November 17th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TX reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for TX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 18th, 2021.

Itau BBA gave a rating of “Outperform” to TX, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on August 19th of the current year.

TX Trading at -10.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -13.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TX fell by -2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.99. In addition, Ternium S.A. saw 32.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.87 for the present operating margin

+19.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ternium S.A. stands at +8.73. The total capital return value is set at 10.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.92. Equity return is now at value 41.10, with 23.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ternium S.A. (TX), the company’s capital structure generated 27.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.68. Total debt to assets is 15.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.