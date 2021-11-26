Buy or Sell SiTime Corporation (SITM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) went up by 6.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $301.52. The company’s stock price has collected 8.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/21 that SiTime Corporation to be Added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index

Is It Worth Investing in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ :SITM) Right Now?

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 444.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for SiTime Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $327.67, which is $29.11 above the current price. SITM currently public float of 12.97M and currently shorts hold a 3.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SITM was 256.70K shares.

SITM’s Market Performance

SITM stocks went up by 8.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.89% and a quarterly performance of 47.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 268.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.86% for SiTime Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.00% for SITM stocks with a simple moving average of 93.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SITM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SITM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SITM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SITM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $225 based on the research report published on August 30th of the current year 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SITM, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on April 15th of the previous year.

SITM Trading at 25.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SITM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.20%, as shares surge +24.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SITM rose by +8.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +124.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $269.47. In addition, SiTime Corporation saw 166.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SITM starting from Takata Akira, who sale 500 shares at the price of $287.00 back on Nov 23. After this action, Takata Akira now owns 14,883 shares of SiTime Corporation, valued at $143,500 using the latest closing price.

CHADWICK ARTHUR D, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of SiTime Corporation, sale 240 shares at $278.52 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that CHADWICK ARTHUR D is holding 83,683 shares at $66,845 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SITM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.59 for the present operating margin

+49.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for SiTime Corporation stands at -8.07. The total capital return value is set at -6.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.03. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on SiTime Corporation (SITM), the company’s capital structure generated 7.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.98. Total debt to assets is 6.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.91.