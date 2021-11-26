Buy or Sell Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) went down by -1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $156.54. The company’s stock price has collected -1.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/26/21 that Facebook, Bakkt, GE, Alphabet: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE :PKG) Right Now?

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PKG is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Packaging Corporation of America declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $143.11, which is $10.99 above the current price. PKG currently public float of 93.55M and currently shorts hold a 2.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PKG was 644.45K shares.

PKG’s Market Performance

PKG stocks went down by -1.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.87% and a quarterly performance of -11.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.75% for Packaging Corporation of America. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.09% for PKG stocks with a simple moving average of -5.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PKG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PKG stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for PKG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PKG in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $131 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PKG reach a price target of $146. The rating they have provided for PKG stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 13th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to PKG, setting the target price at $134 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

PKG Trading at -3.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PKG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PKG fell by -1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.78. In addition, Packaging Corporation of America saw -4.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PKG starting from Carter Charles J., who sale 14,138 shares at the price of $151.52 back on Aug 30. After this action, Carter Charles J. now owns 23,231 shares of Packaging Corporation of America, valued at $2,142,248 using the latest closing price.

Shirley Donald R., the SVP of Packaging Corporation of America, sale 2,500 shares at $144.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Shirley Donald R. is holding 14,885 shares at $361,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PKG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.64 for the present operating margin

+20.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Packaging Corporation of America stands at +6.87. The total capital return value is set at 14.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.85. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Packaging Corporation of America (PKG), the company’s capital structure generated 84.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.75. Total debt to assets is 35.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.