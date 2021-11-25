Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) went down by -0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.53. The company’s stock price has collected 0.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/21 that Teradata Appoints Jacqueline Woods as Chief Marketing Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE :WGO) Right Now?

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WGO is at 1.87.

WGO currently public float of 32.04M and currently shorts hold a 12.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WGO was 538.63K shares.

WGO’s Market Performance

WGO stocks went up by 0.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.01% and a quarterly performance of 1.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.18% for Winnebago Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.56% for WGO stocks with a simple moving average of 0.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WGO

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WGO reach a price target of $85, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for WGO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 17th, 2021.

WGO Trading at 2.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +11.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGO rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.36. In addition, Winnebago Industries Inc. saw 21.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WGO starting from Blase Maria Favlana, who purchase 364 shares at the price of $66.08 back on Oct 28. After this action, Blase Maria Favlana now owns 9,981 shares of Winnebago Industries Inc., valued at $24,053 using the latest closing price.

Bhattacharya Ashis Nayan, the SVP-Business Development of Winnebago Industries Inc., sale 746 shares at $74.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Bhattacharya Ashis Nayan is holding 17,054 shares at $55,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.12 for the present operating margin

+17.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Winnebago Industries Inc. stands at +7.77. The total capital return value is set at 26.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.86. Equity return is now at value 29.10, with 14.70 for asset returns.

Based on Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO), the company’s capital structure generated 53.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.79. Total debt to assets is 26.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.