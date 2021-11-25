Why Movado Group Inc. (MOV)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV) went up by 6.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.92. The company’s stock price has collected 27.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/21 that Movado Group, Inc. Announces Record Third Quarter Results; Increases Annual Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Movado Group Inc. (NYSE :MOV) Right Now?

Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MOV is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Movado Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.00, which is -$12.66 below the current price. MOV currently public float of 16.38M and currently shorts hold a 5.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MOV was 144.67K shares.

MOV’s Market Performance

MOV stocks went up by 27.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.52% and a quarterly performance of 29.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 158.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.90% for Movado Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.10% for MOV stocks with a simple moving average of 55.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOV stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for MOV by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for MOV in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $22 based on the research report published on August 29th of the previous year 2019.

MOV Trading at 37.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.42%, as shares surge +46.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOV rose by +27.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.39. In addition, Movado Group Inc. saw 186.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOV starting from HOWARD ALAN H, who sale 2,109 shares at the price of $38.00 back on Aug 30. After this action, HOWARD ALAN H now owns 47,039 shares of Movado Group Inc., valued at $80,142 using the latest closing price.

Sussis Mitchell Cole, the Senior VP and General Counsel of Movado Group Inc., sale 10,324 shares at $37.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that Sussis Mitchell Cole is holding 13,870 shares at $389,731 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.75 for the present operating margin

+54.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Movado Group Inc. stands at -21.67. The total capital return value is set at 5.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.97. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Based on Movado Group Inc. (MOV), the company’s capital structure generated 24.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.90. Total debt to assets is 14.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.93.