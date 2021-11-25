Why Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) went up by 3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $212.37. The company’s stock price has collected 4.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/16/21 that Demand for Tasers Has ‘Never Been Higher’ and Axon Stock Rises Because of It

Is It Worth Investing in Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ :AXON) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXON is at 0.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Axon Enterprise Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $227.67, which is $47.81 above the current price. AXON currently public float of 63.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXON was 414.74K shares.

AXON’s Market Performance

AXON stocks went up by 4.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.19% and a quarterly performance of -2.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.30% for Axon Enterprise Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.68% for AXON stocks with a simple moving average of 8.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXON stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AXON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXON in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $232 based on the research report published on November 16th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXON reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for AXON stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on May 19th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to AXON, setting the target price at $179 in the report published on February 12th of the current year.

AXON Trading at 2.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares surge +2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXON rose by +4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $177.06. In addition, Axon Enterprise Inc. saw 46.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXON starting from SMITH PATRICK W, who sale 129,930 shares at the price of $181.70 back on Nov 19. After this action, SMITH PATRICK W now owns 2,153,278 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc., valued at $23,607,707 using the latest closing price.

SMITH PATRICK W, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Axon Enterprise Inc., sale 7,237 shares at $180.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that SMITH PATRICK W is holding 2,070,717 shares at $1,303,782 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.08 for the present operating margin

+61.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axon Enterprise Inc. stands at -0.25. The total capital return value is set at -1.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.22. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON), the company’s capital structure generated 2.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.44. Total debt to assets is 1.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.83.