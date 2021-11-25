Why ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) went down by -0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.23. The company’s stock price has collected -5.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/22/21 that Global Ecommerce Transactions Expected to Grow 23 Percent Between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, ACI Worldwide Reports

Is It Worth Investing in ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ :ACIW) Right Now?

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 44.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACIW is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for ACI Worldwide Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.80, which is $10.88 above the current price. ACIW currently public float of 116.30M and currently shorts hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACIW was 788.85K shares.

ACIW’s Market Performance

ACIW stocks went down by -5.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.69% and a quarterly performance of 2.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.72% for ACI Worldwide Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.11% for ACIW stocks with a simple moving average of -11.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACIW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACIW stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for ACIW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACIW in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $40 based on the research report published on September 17th of the previous year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACIW reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for ACIW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 29th, 2020.

ACIW Trading at 1.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACIW fell by -5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.69. In addition, ACI Worldwide Inc. saw -16.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACIW starting from Almeida Odilon, who purchase 15,352 shares at the price of $32.59 back on Nov 08. After this action, Almeida Odilon now owns 184,410 shares of ACI Worldwide Inc., valued at $500,322 using the latest closing price.

Behrens Scott W, the Chief Financial Officer of ACI Worldwide Inc., sale 37,156 shares at $38.68 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that Behrens Scott W is holding 336,534 shares at $1,437,194 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACIW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.18 for the present operating margin

+41.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACI Worldwide Inc. stands at +5.61. The total capital return value is set at 5.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.97. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW), the company’s capital structure generated 101.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.46. Total debt to assets is 36.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.