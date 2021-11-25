Wall Street Pummels TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) After Recent Earnings Report

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) went up by 1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.86. The company’s stock price has collected -14.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/21 that TCR(2) Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Is It Worth Investing in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :TCRR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $24.90, which is $19.27 above the current price. TCRR currently public float of 36.84M and currently shorts hold a 3.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCRR was 824.14K shares.

TCRR’s Market Performance

TCRR stocks went down by -14.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.10% and a quarterly performance of -63.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.48% for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.79% for TCRR stocks with a simple moving average of -66.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCRR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCRR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TCRR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TCRR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $26 based on the research report published on November 19th of the current year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCRR reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for TCRR stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on October 21st, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to TCRR, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on September 17th of the current year.

TCRR Trading at -28.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.74%, as shares sank -14.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCRR fell by -14.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.56. In addition, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. saw -81.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCRR starting from Somaiya Mayur Ian, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Somaiya Mayur Ian now owns 1,473 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., valued at $70,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCRR

The total capital return value is set at -34.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.82. Equity return is now at value -29.60, with -26.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.64.