Wall Street Pummels Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) After Recent Earnings Report

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) went up by 3.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $148.56. The company’s stock price has collected -5.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/21 that Global Industry Study Reveals Fintech Lenders are Evolving Fast and Moving Up Market

Is It Worth Investing in Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE :QTWO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QTWO is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Q2 Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $113.43, which is $31.3 above the current price. QTWO currently public float of 54.38M and currently shorts hold a 6.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QTWO was 432.47K shares.

QTWO’s Market Performance

QTWO stocks went down by -5.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.29% and a quarterly performance of -0.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.33% for Q2 Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.70% for QTWO stocks with a simple moving average of -14.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QTWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QTWO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for QTWO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for QTWO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $100 based on the research report published on November 19th of the current year 2021.

QTWO Trading at 0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.48%, as shares surge +6.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTWO fell by -5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.01. In addition, Q2 Holdings Inc. saw -34.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTWO starting from Offerdahl James, who sale 500 shares at the price of $85.29 back on Nov 22. After this action, Offerdahl James now owns 9,553 shares of Q2 Holdings Inc., valued at $42,645 using the latest closing price.

Seale R. H., the Director of Q2 Holdings Inc., sale 62,500 shares at $78.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Seale R. H. is holding 644,954 shares at $4,910,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.84 for the present operating margin

+38.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Q2 Holdings Inc. stands at -34.17. The total capital return value is set at -8.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.25. Equity return is now at value -20.40, with -8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO), the company’s capital structure generated 93.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.30. Total debt to assets is 42.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.