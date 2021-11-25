Wall Street Pummels Polaris Inc. (PII) After Recent Earnings Report

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) went up by 0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $147.73. The company’s stock price has collected 0.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/14/21 that Chip Shortage Sees Manufacturers Pitch Lower-Tech Models

Is It Worth Investing in Polaris Inc. (NYSE :PII) Right Now?

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PII is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Polaris Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $142.38, which is $17.55 above the current price. PII currently public float of 57.03M and currently shorts hold a 8.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PII was 708.50K shares.

PII’s Market Performance

PII stocks went up by 0.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.27% and a quarterly performance of -0.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for Polaris Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.88% for PII stocks with a simple moving average of -5.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PII

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PII reach a price target of $113. The rating they have provided for PII stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 14th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to PII, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

PII Trading at -0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +4.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PII rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.57. In addition, Polaris Inc. saw 28.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PII starting from Speetzen Michael T, who sale 24,500 shares at the price of $125.00 back on Nov 16. After this action, Speetzen Michael T now owns 51,763 shares of Polaris Inc., valued at $3,062,500 using the latest closing price.

FARR KEVIN M, the Director of Polaris Inc., sale 10,169 shares at $115.27 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that FARR KEVIN M is holding 14,341 shares at $1,172,176 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.31 for the present operating margin

+23.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polaris Inc. stands at +1.78. The total capital return value is set at 18.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.75. Equity return is now at value 53.40, with 13.10 for asset returns.

Based on Polaris Inc. (PII), the company’s capital structure generated 137.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.96. Total debt to assets is 34.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.