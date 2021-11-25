Wall Street Pummels cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) After Recent Earnings Report

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) went up by 17.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.83. The company’s stock price has collected -3.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/21 that cbdMD Extends Partnership with Spotify and Joe Rogan as Exclusive CBD Advertiser

Is It Worth Investing in cbdMD Inc. (AMEX :YCBD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for YCBD is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for cbdMD Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.70, which is $3.56 above the current price. YCBD currently public float of 36.22M and currently shorts hold a 3.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YCBD was 209.16K shares.

YCBD’s Market Performance

YCBD stocks went down by -3.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.07% and a quarterly performance of -27.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.15% for cbdMD Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.13% for YCBD stocks with a simple moving average of -45.29% for the last 200 days.

YCBD Trading at -15.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YCBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.75%, as shares sank -16.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YCBD fell by -3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6935. In addition, cbdMD Inc. saw -46.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YCBD starting from Kennedy Thomas Ronan, who purchase 7,400 shares at the price of $2.04 back on Aug 24. After this action, Kennedy Thomas Ronan now owns 7,400 shares of cbdMD Inc., valued at $15,096 using the latest closing price.

Sumichrast Martin A., the Chairman & CO-CEO of cbdMD Inc., sale 65,493 shares at $3.93 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Sumichrast Martin A. is holding 1,425,344 shares at $257,564 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YCBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.98 for the present operating margin

+62.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for cbdMD Inc. stands at +30.21. The total capital return value is set at -27.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.48. Equity return is now at value -32.90, with -23.70 for asset returns.

Based on cbdMD Inc. (YCBD), the company’s capital structure generated 11.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.05. Total debt to assets is 7.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.08.