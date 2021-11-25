Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) went up by 0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.70. The company’s stock price has collected -0.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/22/21 that Verint to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, December 2, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :VRNT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRNT is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Verint Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $62.89, which is $14.79 above the current price. VRNT currently public float of 63.49M and currently shorts hold a 8.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRNT was 569.96K shares.

VRNT’s Market Performance

VRNT stocks went down by -0.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.75% and a quarterly performance of 8.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.51% for Verint Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.46% for VRNT stocks with a simple moving average of 4.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNT stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for VRNT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VRNT in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $75 based on the research report published on September 01st of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRNT reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for VRNT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to VRNT, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

VRNT Trading at 3.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +4.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNT fell by -0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.51. In addition, Verint Systems Inc. saw 40.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNT starting from Robinson Douglas, who sale 2,627 shares at the price of $45.94 back on Sep 27. After this action, Robinson Douglas now owns 230,308 shares of Verint Systems Inc., valued at $120,684 using the latest closing price.

FANTE PETER, the Chief Administrative Officer of Verint Systems Inc., sale 7,787 shares at $45.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23, which means that FANTE PETER is holding 48,770 shares at $354,308 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.64 for the present operating margin

+65.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verint Systems Inc. stands at -0.57. The total capital return value is set at 4.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.35. Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT), the company’s capital structure generated 60.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.83. Total debt to assets is 27.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.