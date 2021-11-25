The Chart for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) went up by 0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.43. The company’s stock price has collected -5.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/21 that Tradewater Expands Strategic Collaboration with Thoughtworks to Increase Access to High-Quality Carbon Credits

Is It Worth Investing in Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ :TWKS) Right Now?

TWKS currently public float of 51.46M and currently shorts hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWKS was 847.52K shares.

TWKS’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.01% for Thoughtworks Holding Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.64% for TWKS stocks with a simple moving average of 4.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWKS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TWKS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TWKS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $32 based on the research report published on October 11th of the current year 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to TWKS, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on October 11th of the current year.

TWKS Trading at 4.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.22%, as shares surge +1.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWKS fell by -5.82%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.81. In addition, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. saw 4.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.04 for the present operating margin

+38.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Thoughtworks Holding Inc. stands at +9.87. The total capital return value is set at 11.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.64.

Based on Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS), the company’s capital structure generated 54.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.27. Total debt to assets is 29.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.89.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.02.