The Chart for Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) went up by 1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $283.49. The company’s stock price has collected 3.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Bruker BioSciences Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Is It Worth Investing in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ :SYNA) Right Now?

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 87.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYNA is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Synaptics Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $266.50, which is -$19.98 below the current price. Today, the average trading volume of SYNA was 351.18K shares.

SYNA’s Market Performance

SYNA stocks went up by 3.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 55.61% and a quarterly performance of 57.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 237.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.37% for Synaptics Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.38% for SYNA stocks with a simple moving average of 74.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYNA

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYNA reach a price target of $230, previously predicting the price at $220. The rating they have provided for SYNA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 05th, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to SYNA, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on May 07th of the current year.

SYNA Trading at 36.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +53.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNA rose by +3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $245.91. In addition, Synaptics Incorporated saw 188.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYNA starting from NOLAN KERMIT, who sale 3,492 shares at the price of $265.01 back on Nov 17. After this action, NOLAN KERMIT now owns 31,782 shares of Synaptics Incorporated, valued at $925,406 using the latest closing price.

NOLAN KERMIT, the See Remarks of Synaptics Incorporated, sale 3,404 shares at $263.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that NOLAN KERMIT is holding 35,274 shares at $895,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.08 for the present operating margin

+43.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synaptics Incorporated stands at +5.94. The total capital return value is set at 7.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.67. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA), the company’s capital structure generated 94.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.61. Total debt to assets is 41.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.