The Chart for Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) went up by 0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.56. The company’s stock price has collected -8.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/21 that Sovos Brands Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ :SOVO) Right Now?

Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 366.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Sovos Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of SOVO was 596.71K shares.

SOVO’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.33% for Sovos Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.21% for SOVO stocks with a simple moving average of -2.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOVO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SOVO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SOVO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $16 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOVO reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for SOVO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 18th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to SOVO, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on October 18th of the current year.

SOVO Trading at -2.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares sank -9.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOVO fell by -8.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.33. In addition, Sovos Brands Inc. saw 5.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SOVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.23 for the present operating margin

+28.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sovos Brands Inc. stands at +1.93. The total capital return value is set at 5.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.19.

Based on Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO), the company’s capital structure generated 62.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.32. Total debt to assets is 31.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.92.

The receivables turnover for the company is 10.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.