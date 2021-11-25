The Chart for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) went down by -0.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.97. The company’s stock price has collected -0.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/21 that Hawaiian Electric sets goal of 70% carbon reduction by 2030, envisions zero emissions by 2045

Is It Worth Investing in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE :HE) Right Now?

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HE is at 0.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.00, which is -$1.89 below the current price. HE currently public float of 108.30M and currently shorts hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HE was 462.91K shares.

HE’s Market Performance

HE stocks went down by -0.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.92% and a quarterly performance of -8.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.89% for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.31% for HE stocks with a simple moving average of -4.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HE stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for HE by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for HE in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $45 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HE reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for HE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 18th, 2021.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Sell” to HE, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

HE Trading at -2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HE fell by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.38. In addition, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. saw 12.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HE starting from Hazelton Gregory C, who sale 3,400 shares at the price of $44.80 back on May 13. After this action, Hazelton Gregory C now owns 35,191 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., valued at $152,324 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.07 for the present operating margin

+14.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. stands at +7.74. The total capital return value is set at 6.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.38. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE), the company’s capital structure generated 105.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.30. Total debt to assets is 16.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.