Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) went down by -0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.43. The company's stock price has collected -4.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ :SFNC) Right Now?

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SFNC is at 0.82.

The average price from analysts is $31.40, which is $0.72 above the current price. SFNC currently public float of 106.64M and currently shorts hold a 3.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SFNC was 420.54K shares.

SFNC’s Market Performance

SFNC stocks went down by -4.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.94% and a quarterly performance of 6.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.75% for Simmons First National Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.19% for SFNC stocks with a simple moving average of 2.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFNC

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SFNC reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for SFNC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 17th, 2020.

SFNC Trading at -0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +3.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFNC fell by -4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.33. In addition, Simmons First National Corporation saw 40.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFNC starting from Casteel Marty, who sale 76,170 shares at the price of $25.32 back on Feb 02. After this action, Casteel Marty now owns 163,932 shares of Simmons First National Corporation, valued at $1,928,624 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Simmons First National Corporation stands at +25.49. The total capital return value is set at 6.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.41. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC), the company’s capital structure generated 69.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.85. Total debt to assets is 9.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.