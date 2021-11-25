Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $129.69. The company’s stock price has collected -5.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/21 that Royal Gold Announces the 21(st) Consecutive Annual Increase in the Common Stock Dividend to $1.40 Per Share for 2022, a 17% Increase over the 2021 Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ :RGLD) Right Now?

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RGLD is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Royal Gold Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $137.81, which is $35.25 above the current price. RGLD currently public float of 65.47M and currently shorts hold a 2.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RGLD was 382.26K shares.

RGLD’s Market Performance

RGLD stocks went down by -5.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.46% and a quarterly performance of -7.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.52% for Royal Gold Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.67% for RGLD stocks with a simple moving average of -8.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGLD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RGLD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RGLD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $125 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to RGLD, setting the target price at $143 in the report published on March 04th of the current year.

RGLD Trading at 0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGLD fell by -5.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.09. In addition, Royal Gold Inc. saw -4.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGLD starting from Shefman Randy, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $111.19 back on Aug 31. After this action, Shefman Randy now owns 8,006 shares of Royal Gold Inc., valued at $111,195 using the latest closing price.

Libner Paul, the CFO & Treasurer of Royal Gold Inc., sale 921 shares at $112.58 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that Libner Paul is holding 15,198 shares at $103,690 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.31 for the present operating margin

+53.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Royal Gold Inc. stands at +49.12. The total capital return value is set at 11.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.91. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.33. Total debt to assets is 0.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.71.