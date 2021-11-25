Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) went up by 1.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.92. The company’s stock price has collected -1.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/21 that Lamar Advertising Company Announces Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 Operating Results

Is It Worth Investing in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ :LAMR) Right Now?

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LAMR is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $125.25, which is $10.32 above the current price. LAMR currently public float of 86.21M and currently shorts hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAMR was 408.08K shares.

LAMR’s Market Performance

LAMR stocks went down by -1.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.58% and a quarterly performance of 2.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.46% for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT). The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.97% for LAMR stocks with a simple moving average of 9.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAMR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LAMR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LAMR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $81 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to LAMR, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

LAMR Trading at -1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAMR fell by -1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.37. In addition, Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) saw 38.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAMR starting from Johnson Jay LeCoryelle, who sale 2,599 shares at the price of $91.87 back on Mar 04. After this action, Johnson Jay LeCoryelle now owns 21,385 shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT), valued at $238,770 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.75 for the present operating margin

+48.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) stands at +15.51. The total capital return value is set at 7.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.87. Equity return is now at value 30.70, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR), the company’s capital structure generated 342.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.38. Total debt to assets is 71.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 315.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.