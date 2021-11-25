Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) went up by 0.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.40. The company’s stock price has collected -1.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/21 that Integra LifeSciences Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ :IART) Right Now?

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IART is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $80.90, which is $11.09 above the current price. IART currently public float of 73.01M and currently shorts hold a 6.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IART was 342.15K shares.

IART’s Market Performance

IART stocks went down by -1.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.81% and a quarterly performance of -6.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.64% for IART stocks with a simple moving average of -3.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IART

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IART reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for IART stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 08th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to IART, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on May 27th of the previous year.

IART Trading at -2.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IART to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -1.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IART fell by -1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.24. In addition, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation saw 3.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IART starting from Tru St Partnership, L.P., who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $68.59 back on Nov 18. After this action, Tru St Partnership, L.P. now owns 8,815,930 shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, valued at $5,144,250 using the latest closing price.

Mosebrook Jeffrey, the SVP, Fin & Princ Acct Officer of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, sale 700 shares at $70.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Mosebrook Jeffrey is holding 6,008 shares at $49,616 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IART

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.34 for the present operating margin

+58.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation stands at +9.76. The total capital return value is set at 6.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.59. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART), the company’s capital structure generated 109.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.22. Total debt to assets is 45.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.09.