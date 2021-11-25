Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) went up by 1.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.78. The company’s stock price has collected 0.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/21 that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :CRNX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRNX is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.67, which is $11.32 above the current price. CRNX currently public float of 29.88M and currently shorts hold a 3.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRNX was 261.46K shares.

CRNX’s Market Performance

CRNX stocks went up by 0.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.00% and a quarterly performance of 22.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 102.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.09% for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.50% for CRNX stocks with a simple moving average of 40.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRNX stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CRNX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRNX in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $68 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRNX reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for CRNX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 18th, 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to CRNX, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

CRNX Trading at 18.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares surge +15.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNX rose by +0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.99. In addition, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 94.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRNX starting from Betz Stephen F., who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $27.97 back on Nov 16. After this action, Betz Stephen F. now owns 154,547 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $41,955 using the latest closing price.

Betz Stephen F., the Chief Scientific Officer of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 5,668 shares at $26.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Betz Stephen F. is holding 156,047 shares at $151,619 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNX

The total capital return value is set at -50.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.06. Equity return is now at value -55.20, with -50.90 for asset returns.

Based on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.79. Total debt to assets is 2.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.92.