Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) went up by 0.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.76. The company’s stock price has collected 1.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/21 that Rent-A-Center Opens Store in Greenwood, S.C.

Is It Worth Investing in Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ :RCII) Right Now?

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCII is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Rent-A-Center Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $70.63, which is $23.73 above the current price. RCII currently public float of 60.55M and currently shorts hold a 3.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCII was 669.11K shares.

RCII’s Market Performance

RCII stocks went up by 1.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.49% and a quarterly performance of -26.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.39% for Rent-A-Center Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.62% for RCII stocks with a simple moving average of -17.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCII stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RCII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCII in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $85 based on the research report published on August 25th of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to RCII, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on February 01st of the current year.

RCII Trading at -12.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -10.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCII rose by +1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.88. In addition, Rent-A-Center Inc. saw 22.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCII starting from BROWN JEFFREY J, who purchase 24,330 shares at the price of $43.97 back on Nov 08. After this action, BROWN JEFFREY J now owns 72,927 shares of Rent-A-Center Inc., valued at $1,069,790 using the latest closing price.

Hetrick Christopher B., the Director of Rent-A-Center Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $44.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Hetrick Christopher B. is holding 28,725 shares at $667,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.73 for the present operating margin

+36.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rent-A-Center Inc. stands at +7.40. The total capital return value is set at 26.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.94. Equity return is now at value 24.10, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII), the company’s capital structure generated 80.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.56. Total debt to assets is 27.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.