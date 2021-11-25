Rambus Inc. (RMBS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) went up by 1.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.78. The company’s stock price has collected 6.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/01/21 that Rambus Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ :RMBS) Right Now?

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1011.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RMBS is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Rambus Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $28.83, which is $1.52 above the current price. RMBS currently public float of 107.71M and currently shorts hold a 5.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RMBS was 758.13K shares.

RMBS’s Market Performance

RMBS stocks went up by 6.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.15% and a quarterly performance of 15.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 69.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.10% for Rambus Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.13% for RMBS stocks with a simple moving average of 24.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMBS stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for RMBS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RMBS in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $35 based on the research report published on October 14th of the current year 2021.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RMBS reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for RMBS stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on April 30th, 2021.

RMBS Trading at 16.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +19.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMBS rose by +6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.79. In addition, Rambus Inc. saw 56.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMBS starting from Shinn John, who sale 2,033 shares at the price of $24.55 back on Nov 17. After this action, Shinn John now owns 34,832 shares of Rambus Inc., valued at $49,910 using the latest closing price.

Shinn John, the SVP, General Counsel of Rambus Inc., sale 2,037 shares at $23.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Shinn John is holding 36,865 shares at $48,236 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.34 for the present operating margin

+62.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rambus Inc. stands at -17.96. The total capital return value is set at -3.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.87. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Rambus Inc. (RMBS), the company’s capital structure generated 21.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.73. Total debt to assets is 15.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.12.