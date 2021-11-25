MSCI Inc. (MSCI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) went up by 1.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $679.85. The company’s stock price has collected -3.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/21 that Everest Medicines Announces Inclusion in the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes – MSCI China Index

Is It Worth Investing in MSCI Inc. (NYSE :MSCI) Right Now?

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 77.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MSCI is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for MSCI Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $694.00, which is $46.47 above the current price. MSCI currently public float of 79.99M and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MSCI was 281.91K shares.

MSCI’s Market Performance

MSCI stocks went down by -3.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.07% and a quarterly performance of 3.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.52% for MSCI Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.63% for MSCI stocks with a simple moving average of 19.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSCI stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for MSCI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MSCI in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $600 based on the research report published on July 08th of the current year 2021.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MSCI reach a price target of $543, previously predicting the price at $533. The rating they have provided for MSCI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 16th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to MSCI, setting the target price at $475 in the report published on March 12th of the current year.

MSCI Trading at 1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSCI fell by -3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $653.58. In addition, MSCI Inc. saw 43.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSCI starting from Pettit CD Baer, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $658.60 back on Nov 04. After this action, Pettit CD Baer now owns 242,520 shares of MSCI Inc., valued at $1,646,511 using the latest closing price.

Pettit CD Baer, the President & COO of MSCI Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $604.05 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Pettit CD Baer is holding 245,020 shares at $1,510,117 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.19 for the present operating margin

+77.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for MSCI Inc. stands at +35.50. The total capital return value is set at 28.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.30. Equity return is now at value -175.10, with 14.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.