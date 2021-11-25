MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Just Got Our Attention

MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) went up by 0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.80. The company’s stock price has collected -3.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/21 that MaxLinear, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE :MXL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MXL is at 2.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for MaxLinear Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $71.10, which is $2.19 above the current price. MXL currently public float of 70.89M and currently shorts hold a 3.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MXL was 509.86K shares.

MXL’s Market Performance

MXL stocks went down by -3.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.36% and a quarterly performance of 33.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 126.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.18% for MaxLinear Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.68% for MXL stocks with a simple moving average of 53.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MXL stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for MXL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MXL in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $68 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MXL reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for MXL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to MXL, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

MXL Trading at 20.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares surge +33.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXL fell by -3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.97. In addition, MaxLinear Inc. saw 80.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXL starting from Jones William Kelly, who sale 12,885 shares at the price of $69.16 back on Nov 23. After this action, Jones William Kelly now owns 0 shares of MaxLinear Inc., valued at $891,149 using the latest closing price.

SEENDRIPU KISHORE, the Chairman, President and CEO of MaxLinear Inc., sale 13,362 shares at $49.47 during a trade that took place back on Oct 07, which means that SEENDRIPU KISHORE is holding 310,006 shares at $660,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.34 for the present operating margin

+39.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for MaxLinear Inc. stands at -20.60. The total capital return value is set at -11.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.02. Equity return is now at value -2.60, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on MaxLinear Inc. (MXL), the company’s capital structure generated 100.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.09. Total debt to assets is 38.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.