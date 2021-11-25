Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) went up by 0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.50. The company’s stock price has collected -4.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/17/21 that Corrections & Amplifications

Is It Worth Investing in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE :BFAM) Right Now?

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 138.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BFAM is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $171.63, which is $46.2 above the current price. BFAM currently public float of 59.70M and currently shorts hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BFAM was 285.89K shares.

BFAM’s Market Performance

BFAM stocks went down by -4.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.26% and a quarterly performance of -12.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.11% for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.16% for BFAM stocks with a simple moving average of -17.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFAM stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for BFAM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BFAM in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $173 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BFAM reach a price target of $170, previously predicting the price at $180. The rating they have provided for BFAM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 10th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to BFAM, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on April 07th of the current year.

BFAM Trading at -16.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -21.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFAM fell by -4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.48. In addition, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. saw -27.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFAM starting from Burke Mary Lou, who sale 1,603 shares at the price of $170.49 back on Nov 02. After this action, Burke Mary Lou now owns 31,549 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., valued at $273,298 using the latest closing price.

Burke Mary Lou, the COO North America Center Ops of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., sale 21,297 shares at $170.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Burke Mary Lou is holding 31,549 shares at $3,622,771 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.22 for the present operating margin

+14.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. stands at +1.77. The total capital return value is set at 0.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.94. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM), the company’s capital structure generated 143.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.01. Total debt to assets is 49.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 136.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.