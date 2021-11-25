Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) went up by 0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.95. The company’s stock price has collected -1.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 20 hours ago that Jiayin Group Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ :JFIN) Right Now?

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Jiayin Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $90.64, which is $10.2 above the current price. JFIN currently public float of 26.75M and currently shorts hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JFIN was 505.99K shares.

JFIN’s Market Performance

JFIN stocks went down by -1.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.09% and a quarterly performance of -16.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.86% for Jiayin Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.72% for JFIN stocks with a simple moving average of -25.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JFIN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for JFIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JFIN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $5.75 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2020.

JFIN Trading at -2.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.06%, as shares sank -2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JFIN fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.86. In addition, Jiayin Group Inc. saw 24.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.24 for the present operating margin

+80.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jiayin Group Inc. stands at +19.45. Equity return is now at value -96.90, with 61.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.98 and the total asset turnover is 2.08.