JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) went down by -0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.47. The company’s stock price has collected -1.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/01/21 that JELD-WEN Reports Strong Demand and Price Realization with Third Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE :JELD) Right Now?

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JELD is at 2.43.

The average price from analysts is $30.92, which is $5.02 above the current price. JELD currently public float of 57.96M and currently shorts hold a 3.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JELD was 694.84K shares.

JELD’s Market Performance

JELD stocks went down by -1.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.66% and a quarterly performance of -8.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.66% for JELD-WEN Holding Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.85% for JELD stocks with a simple moving average of -4.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JELD

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JELD reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for JELD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 16th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to JELD, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on May 28th of the current year.

JELD Trading at -0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JELD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JELD fell by -1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.54. In addition, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. saw 2.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JELD starting from Wendt Roderick, who sale 17,350 shares at the price of $27.25 back on Nov 05. After this action, Wendt Roderick now owns 3,394,334 shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc., valued at $472,716 using the latest closing price.

WYNNE STEVEN E, the Director of JELD-WEN Holding Inc., sale 13,596 shares at $27.06 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that WYNNE STEVEN E is holding 41,366 shares at $367,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JELD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.70 for the present operating margin

+21.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. stands at +2.16. The total capital return value is set at 7.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.45. Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD), the company’s capital structure generated 198.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.45. Total debt to assets is 50.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.