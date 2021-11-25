Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX)?

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) went down by -0.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $174.12. The company’s stock price has collected -0.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/21 that Regal Rexnord Corporation Completes Previously Announced Acquisition Of Arrowhead Systems

Is It Worth Investing in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE :RRX) Right Now?

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RRX is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Regal Rexnord Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $195.71, which is $26.57 above the current price. RRX currently public float of 40.04M and currently shorts hold a 2.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RRX was 639.68K shares.

RRX’s Market Performance

RRX stocks went down by -0.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.89% and a quarterly performance of 17.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.93% for Regal Rexnord Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.18% for RRX stocks with a simple moving average of 21.65% for the last 200 days.

RRX Trading at 12.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +13.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRX fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $164.90. In addition, Regal Rexnord Corporation saw 44.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRX starting from Zaba Kevin J, who sale 63 shares at the price of $171.03 back on Nov 18. After this action, Zaba Kevin J now owns 0 shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation, valued at $10,775 using the latest closing price.

Zaba Kevin J, the President, Motion Control Sol. of Regal Rexnord Corporation, sale 63 shares at $168.93 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Zaba Kevin J is holding 63 shares at $10,643 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.72 for the present operating margin

+28.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regal Rexnord Corporation stands at +6.51. The total capital return value is set at 9.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.42. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX), the company’s capital structure generated 45.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.09. Total debt to assets is 25.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.