Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)?

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) went up by 2.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $314.49. The company’s stock price has collected -1.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/21 that Fidelity Investments(R) and Paylocity Team Up to Provide Integrated Payroll Capabilities for Fidelity Advantage 401(k) Clients

Is It Worth Investing in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ :PCTY) Right Now?

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 164.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PCTY is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Paylocity Holding Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $316.15, which is $55.06 above the current price. PCTY currently public float of 39.79M and currently shorts hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PCTY was 297.14K shares.

PCTY’s Market Performance

PCTY stocks went down by -1.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.24% and a quarterly performance of 1.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.81% for Paylocity Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.50% for PCTY stocks with a simple moving average of 18.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCTY stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for PCTY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCTY in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $315 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCTY reach a price target of $200. The rating they have provided for PCTY stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to PCTY, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on November 06th of the previous year.

PCTY Trading at -7.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -11.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCTY fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $277.51. In addition, Paylocity Holding Corporation saw 26.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCTY starting from Rost Nicholas, who sale 68 shares at the price of $267.85 back on Nov 17. After this action, Rost Nicholas now owns 3,237 shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation, valued at $18,214 using the latest closing price.

Sarowitz Steven I, the Director of Paylocity Holding Corporation, sale 10,537 shares at $267.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Sarowitz Steven I is holding 11,871,477 shares at $2,821,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.43 for the present operating margin

+64.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paylocity Holding Corporation stands at +11.14. The total capital return value is set at 10.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.76. Equity return is now at value 19.80, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY), the company’s capital structure generated 15.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.55. Total debt to assets is 3.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 113.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.