Is Compass Diversified (CODI) a Keeper?

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) went up by 0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.34. The company’s stock price has collected -0.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/21 that Compass Diversified to Host Virtual Investor Day on December 9, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Diversified (NYSE :CODI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CODI is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Compass Diversified declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $32.50, which is $0.88 above the current price. CODI currently public float of 56.15M and currently shorts hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CODI was 277.52K shares.

CODI’s Market Performance

CODI stocks went down by -0.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.96% and a quarterly performance of 12.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.21% for Compass Diversified. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.34% for CODI stocks with a simple moving average of 19.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CODI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CODI stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CODI by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for CODI in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $32 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CODI reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for CODI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 28th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CODI, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on April 22nd of the previous year.

CODI Trading at 4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CODI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +5.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CODI fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.80. In addition, Compass Diversified saw 64.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CODI starting from McCoy Sarah Gaines, who purchase 3,164 shares at the price of $28.18 back on Sep 30. After this action, McCoy Sarah Gaines now owns 24,346 shares of Compass Diversified, valued at $89,172 using the latest closing price.

MACIARIELLO PATRICK A, the of Compass Diversified, purchase 5,000 shares at $27.51 during a trade that took place back on Sep 24, which means that MACIARIELLO PATRICK A is holding 178,518 shares at $137,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CODI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.08 for the present operating margin

+32.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compass Diversified stands at +0.31. The total capital return value is set at 4.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.26. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Compass Diversified (CODI), the company’s capital structure generated 91.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.79. Total debt to assets is 37.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.