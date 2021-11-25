Is Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) a Keeper?

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) went down by -8.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.87. The company’s stock price has collected -12.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/12/21 that Akero Presents New Analysis of Phase 2a BALANCED Study Data Showing Additional Qualitative Evidence of Histological Improvement in EFX-treated NASH Patients after 16 Weeks of Treatment

Is It Worth Investing in Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :AKRO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Akero Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AKRO currently public float of 24.79M and currently shorts hold a 10.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKRO was 145.06K shares.

AKRO’s Market Performance

AKRO stocks went down by -12.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.88% and a quarterly performance of -0.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.66% for Akero Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.16% for AKRO stocks with a simple moving average of -14.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKRO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AKRO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AKRO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKRO reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for AKRO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to AKRO, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on February 26th of the current year.

AKRO Trading at -4.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares surge +2.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKRO fell by -12.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.44. In addition, Akero Therapeutics Inc. saw -14.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKRO starting from Young Jonathan, who sale 6,220 shares at the price of $24.33 back on Nov 04. After this action, Young Jonathan now owns 135,510 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc., valued at $151,333 using the latest closing price.

Young Jonathan, the Chief Operating Officer of Akero Therapeutics Inc., sale 18,780 shares at $24.27 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Young Jonathan is holding 141,730 shares at $455,791 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKRO

Equity return is now at value -42.50, with -39.50 for asset returns.