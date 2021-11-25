Is Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) a Keeper?

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) went up by 0.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.55. The company’s stock price has collected 1.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/21 that Advanced Energy’s 4100T Optical Fiber Thermometer Improves Temperature Accuracy and Control in Advanced Semiconductor Processes

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ :AEIS) Right Now?

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEIS is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $104.88, which is $13.48 above the current price. AEIS currently public float of 37.19M and currently shorts hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEIS was 205.47K shares.

AEIS’s Market Performance

AEIS stocks went up by 1.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.18% and a quarterly performance of 4.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.40% for Advanced Energy Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.28% for AEIS stocks with a simple moving average of -7.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEIS stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for AEIS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AEIS in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $100 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to AEIS, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on August 04th of the current year.

AEIS Trading at 2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +7.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEIS rose by +1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.99. In addition, Advanced Energy Industries Inc. saw -5.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEIS starting from Kelley Stephen Douglas, who purchase 5,850 shares at the price of $85.85 back on Aug 13. After this action, Kelley Stephen Douglas now owns 33,752 shares of Advanced Energy Industries Inc., valued at $502,222 using the latest closing price.

Donikowski Tina, the Director of Advanced Energy Industries Inc., sale 1,700 shares at $99.73 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Donikowski Tina is holding 7,113 shares at $169,541 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.93 for the present operating margin

+35.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Energy Industries Inc. stands at +9.54. The total capital return value is set at 17.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.73. Equity return is now at value 16.20, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS), the company’s capital structure generated 53.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.79. Total debt to assets is 26.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.