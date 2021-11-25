Is a Correction Looming Ahead for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) went down by -0.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $202.71. The company’s stock price has collected 0.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/19/21 that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Participation in the 2021 Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Is It Worth Investing in J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ :JBHT) Right Now?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JBHT is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $195.05, which is -$5.91 below the current price. JBHT currently public float of 83.41M and currently shorts hold a 1.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JBHT was 518.67K shares.

JBHT’s Market Performance

JBHT stocks went up by 0.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.91% and a quarterly performance of 14.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.07% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.83% for JBHT stocks with a simple moving average of 17.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBHT

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JBHT reach a price target of $150, previously predicting the price at $169. The rating they have provided for JBHT stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 08th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to JBHT, setting the target price at $165 in the report published on June 22nd of the current year.

JBHT Trading at 8.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBHT rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $196.90. In addition, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. saw 46.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBHT starting from Kuhlow John, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $201.17 back on Nov 12. After this action, Kuhlow John now owns 6,421 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., valued at $201,171 using the latest closing price.

Hicks Bradley W., the EVP & Pres Highway Services of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $197.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that Hicks Bradley W. is holding 14,747 shares at $197,097 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.45 for the present operating margin

+10.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. stands at +5.25. The total capital return value is set at 18.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.25. Equity return is now at value 24.40, with 10.80 for asset returns.

Based on J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT), the company’s capital structure generated 55.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.66. Total debt to assets is 23.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.55 and the total asset turnover is 1.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.