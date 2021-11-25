Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI)

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE:HLI) went down by -0.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.89. The company’s stock price has collected -0.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/21 that Houlihan Lokey Continues Expansion of Its Global Business Services Group With Senior European Hires

Is It Worth Investing in Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE :HLI) Right Now?

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE:HLI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HLI is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Houlihan Lokey Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $108.43, which is -$7.58 below the current price. HLI currently public float of 50.95M and currently shorts hold a 2.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLI was 295.76K shares.

HLI’s Market Performance

HLI stocks went down by -0.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.69% and a quarterly performance of 30.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 81.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.39% for Houlihan Lokey Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.72% for HLI stocks with a simple moving average of 39.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLI stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for HLI by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for HLI in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $110 based on the research report published on October 29th of the current year 2021.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLI reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for HLI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 14th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to HLI, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on March 19th of the current year.

HLI Trading at 11.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +16.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLI fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.99. In addition, Houlihan Lokey Inc. saw 72.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLI starting from ALLEY J LINDSEY, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $116.93 back on Nov 02. After this action, ALLEY J LINDSEY now owns 0 shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc., valued at $1,169,300 using the latest closing price.

SCHRIESHEIM ROBERT A, the Director of Houlihan Lokey Inc., purchase 131 shares at $90.64 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that SCHRIESHEIM ROBERT A is holding 27,829 shares at $11,874 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Houlihan Lokey Inc. stands at +20.50. The total capital return value is set at 30.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.66. Equity return is now at value 30.00, with 18.40 for asset returns.

Based on Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI), the company’s capital structure generated 12.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.25. Total debt to assets is 7.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.74.