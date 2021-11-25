Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL)

Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) went up by 0.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $107.69. The company’s stock price has collected -14.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Castle Biosciences Presents Data Reinforcing the Clinical Utility of Its DecisionDx(R) Dermatologic Portfolio

Is It Worth Investing in Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :CSTL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Castle Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $87.00, which is $42.64 above the current price. CSTL currently public float of 22.94M and currently shorts hold a 3.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSTL was 183.27K shares.

CSTL’s Market Performance

CSTL stocks went down by -14.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.19% and a quarterly performance of -38.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.85% for Castle Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.62% for CSTL stocks with a simple moving average of -33.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSTL stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for CSTL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CSTL in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $94 based on the research report published on April 30th of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSTL reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for CSTL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 10th, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to CSTL, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on December 27th of the previous year.

CSTL Trading at -28.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.02%, as shares sank -26.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSTL fell by -14.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.01. In addition, Castle Biosciences Inc. saw -33.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSTL starting from MAETZOLD DEREK J, who sale 16,406 shares at the price of $52.51 back on Nov 15. After this action, MAETZOLD DEREK J now owns 286,018 shares of Castle Biosciences Inc., valued at $861,463 using the latest closing price.

MAETZOLD DEREK J, the Pres. & Chief Exec. Officer of Castle Biosciences Inc., sale 1,200 shares at $56.27 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that MAETZOLD DEREK J is holding 127,728 shares at $67,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.45 for the present operating margin

+84.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Castle Biosciences Inc. stands at -16.42. The total capital return value is set at -3.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.95. Equity return is now at value -7.20, with -6.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.58.