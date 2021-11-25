Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK)

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE:AWK) went up by 0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $189.35. The company’s stock price has collected 1.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/21 that California American Water Teams Up With State Legislators for “Operation Gobble”

Is It Worth Investing in American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE :AWK) Right Now?

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE:AWK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AWK is at 0.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for American Water Works Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $174.43, which is $1.02 above the current price. AWK currently public float of 180.66M and currently shorts hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AWK was 682.33K shares.

AWK’s Market Performance

AWK stocks went up by 1.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.88% and a quarterly performance of -4.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.82% for American Water Works Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.87% for AWK stocks with a simple moving average of 6.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AWK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AWK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AWK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $177 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AWK reach a price target of $178. The rating they have provided for AWK stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on September 27th, 2021.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to AWK, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on September 01st of the current year.

AWK Trading at 0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +0.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWK rose by +1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.92. In addition, American Water Works Company Inc. saw 12.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWK starting from Norton Cheryl, who sale 3,538 shares at the price of $172.11 back on Nov 22. After this action, Norton Cheryl now owns 8,467 shares of American Water Works Company Inc., valued at $608,916 using the latest closing price.

Wikle Melissa K., the Vice President and Controller of American Water Works Company Inc., sale 2,362 shares at $172.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Wikle Melissa K. is holding 5,412 shares at $406,335 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.04 for the present operating margin

+41.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Water Works Company Inc. stands at +18.77. The total capital return value is set at 7.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.62. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK), the company’s capital structure generated 170.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.08. Total debt to assets is 42.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.