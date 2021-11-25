Here’s Our Rant About TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.50. The company’s stock price has collected -0.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that TreeHouse Foods to Webcast Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference Presentation

Is It Worth Investing in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE :THS) Right Now?

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for THS is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for TreeHouse Foods Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.29, which is $0.48 above the current price. THS currently public float of 55.19M and currently shorts hold a 4.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of THS was 799.37K shares.

THS’s Market Performance

THS stocks went down by -0.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.49% and a quarterly performance of 12.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.89% for TreeHouse Foods Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.19% for THS stocks with a simple moving average of -13.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THS

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see THS reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for THS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 12th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to THS, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on February 12th of the current year.

THS Trading at 0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +6.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THS fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.20. In addition, TreeHouse Foods Inc. saw -9.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THS starting from ROBERTS LORI G, who sale 12,120 shares at the price of $50.74 back on May 12. After this action, ROBERTS LORI G now owns 0 shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc., valued at $615,017 using the latest closing price.

Braun Clifford, the SVP, Chief Operations Officer of TreeHouse Foods Inc., sale 2,560 shares at $52.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Braun Clifford is holding 1,583 shares at $134,528 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.79 for the present operating margin

+18.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for TreeHouse Foods Inc. stands at +1.13. The total capital return value is set at 7.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.19. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS), the company’s capital structure generated 128.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.20. Total debt to assets is 43.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.