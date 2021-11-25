Here’s How Your Trade Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Aggressively Right Now

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) went down by -0.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $210.98. The company’s stock price has collected -4.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/21 that Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon Elected Chair of Semiconductor Industry Association

Is It Worth Investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ :SLAB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLAB is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Silicon Laboratories Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $195.44, which is -$2.87 below the current price. SLAB currently public float of 34.88M and currently shorts hold a 11.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLAB was 435.05K shares.

SLAB’s Market Performance

SLAB stocks went down by -4.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.71% and a quarterly performance of 24.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 71.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.15% for Silicon Laboratories Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.72% for SLAB stocks with a simple moving average of 31.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLAB

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLAB reach a price target of $135, previously predicting the price at $163. The rating they have provided for SLAB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 19th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to SLAB, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on April 29th of the current year.

SLAB Trading at 19.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +7.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLAB fell by -4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $199.89. In addition, Silicon Laboratories Inc. saw 55.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLAB starting from SOOCH NAVDEEP S, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $207.47 back on Nov 15. After this action, SOOCH NAVDEEP S now owns 397,923 shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc., valued at $1,037,350 using the latest closing price.

Tolany Brandon, the SR VP of Worldwide Sales of Silicon Laboratories Inc., sale 4,953 shares at $151.38 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that Tolany Brandon is holding 26,469 shares at $749,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.58 for the present operating margin

+54.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silicon Laboratories Inc. stands at +1.41. The total capital return value is set at 2.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.80. Equity return is now at value 135.60, with 90.60 for asset returns.

Based on Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB), the company’s capital structure generated 49.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.09. Total debt to assets is 29.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.