Here’s How Your Trade Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Aggressively Right Now

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) went up by 1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.50. The company’s stock price has collected -9.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/21 that Health Catalyst Partners with Datavant to Expand Access to Clinical Trials as a Care Option for Patients

Is It Worth Investing in Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ :HCAT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Health Catalyst Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $63.82, which is $18.84 above the current price. HCAT currently public float of 44.71M and currently shorts hold a 11.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCAT was 411.50K shares.

HCAT’s Market Performance

HCAT stocks went down by -9.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.52% and a quarterly performance of -11.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.16% for Health Catalyst Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.34% for HCAT stocks with a simple moving average of -13.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCAT stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for HCAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HCAT in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $60 based on the research report published on October 14th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCAT reach a price target of $63. The rating they have provided for HCAT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 29th, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to HCAT, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

HCAT Trading at -10.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares sank -9.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCAT fell by -9.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.92. In addition, Health Catalyst Inc. saw 3.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCAT starting from Hunt Bryan Truman, who sale 957 shares at the price of $49.40 back on Nov 12. After this action, Hunt Bryan Truman now owns 61,274 shares of Health Catalyst Inc., valued at $47,276 using the latest closing price.

Horstmeier Paul, the Chief Operating Officer of Health Catalyst Inc., sale 10,750 shares at $51.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that Horstmeier Paul is holding 108,441 shares at $558,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.03 for the present operating margin

+38.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Health Catalyst Inc. stands at -60.91. The total capital return value is set at -21.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.98. Equity return is now at value -43.00, with -23.00 for asset returns.

Based on Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT), the company’s capital structure generated 70.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.43. Total debt to assets is 33.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.