Here’s How Your Trade Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Aggressively Right Now

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) went up by 1.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.63. The company’s stock price has collected 4.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/21 that Harmonic to Participate in Upcoming December 2021 Virtual Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ :HLIT) Right Now?

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 159.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HLIT is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Harmonic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.50, which is $1.18 above the current price. HLIT currently public float of 99.75M and currently shorts hold a 9.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLIT was 769.87K shares.

HLIT’s Market Performance

HLIT stocks went up by 4.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.78% and a quarterly performance of 20.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 71.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.56% for Harmonic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.03% for HLIT stocks with a simple moving average of 32.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLIT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for HLIT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLIT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $9.50 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLIT reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for HLIT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 01st, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to HLIT, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on May 22nd of the previous year.

HLIT Trading at 18.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +24.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLIT rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.59. In addition, Harmonic Inc. saw 53.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLIT starting from Haltmayer Neven, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Nov 22. After this action, Haltmayer Neven now owns 158,248 shares of Harmonic Inc., valued at $57,500 using the latest closing price.

Kalra Sanjay, the SVP and CFO of Harmonic Inc., sale 91,176 shares at $10.79 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that Kalra Sanjay is holding 92,540 shares at $983,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.38 for the present operating margin

+50.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmonic Inc. stands at -7.73. The total capital return value is set at -2.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.28. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Harmonic Inc. (HLIT), the company’s capital structure generated 71.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.70. Total debt to assets is 31.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.